Shared-use paths picked for funding help in seven South Dakota communities

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state panel has chosen seven South Dakota communities to receive transportation alternatives funding this year.

They’ll be added to the state Department of Transportation improvement plan for 2021 construction.

One of the criteria was local financial contribution. A local match of at least 18.5 percent was required.

Mitchell will get $400,000 to use on an estimated $1,036,000 project for shared-use paths along Norway Avenue and two segments of South Rowley Street.

Spearfish will get $400,000 toward an estimated $664,638.50 project for a shared-use path along various streets through the city.

Box Elder will get $400,000 toward an estimated $599,209.60 shared-use path along Briggs Street, Villa Road and North Ellsworth Road.

Manderson will get $400,000 to use on an estimated $657,420 project for shared-use paths along BIA 33 and BIA 28 on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Hermosa will get $152,445 to use for an estimated $189,795 shared-use path along Vilas Street and First Street.

Eagle Butte will get $400,000 to use on an estimated $972,691.67 shared-use path along US 212 between Badger Park subdivision and SD 63.

Miller will get $214,576.88 to use for an estimated $261,838.78 shared-use path along Fifth Street.

The state Transportation Commission made the final selections Thursday.

Other communities that applied to the screening group were Brandon, Crooks, Watertown, Wagner, Baltic, Dell Rapids, Midland and Mobridge.