PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers will have to slow down a little sooner on several South Dakota highways.

The state Transportation Commission approved speed-zone changes Thursday that affect SD 53 in Little Eagle, US 212 at Eagle Butte, SD 63 at Parmalee and US 12 at Selby.

The change to SD 53 in Little Eagle will lengthen the 35 miles-per-hour limit through a school area.

The 35-mph zone in Eagle Butte will extend farther west and east to account for growth.

At Parmalee, down in Todd County, a 30-mph zone will be established on SD 63 to account for a new school building.

At Selby, the 45-mph zone on US 12 will be shortened so it doesn’t extend as far north of the Dollar Store.