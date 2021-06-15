Several S.D. counties and a tribe get financial help to offer more justice services for youths

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state panel Tuesday awarded more than $400,000 in public support for five South Dakota counties and one tribal organization to provide diversion services for juvenile offenders in their areas for the coming year.

The Council of Juvenile Services approved the funding. All were for the amounts requested:

Brown County $69,974.48.

Codington County $72,199.30.

Davison County $70,555.08.

Brookings County $70,000.

Yankton County $70,030.

Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate $50,000.

The goal is to provide options for youths to stay in their communities rather than being sent to county-run regional detention centers or state-contracted juvenile placement facilities.

The six applicants Tuesday drew praise from state Circuit Judge Tami Bern of Vermillion. The judge recalled that some counties hadn’t wanted help. “It wasn’t always this way,” she said.

This will be the third and final year that Brown, Codington and Davison counties can receive the grants. They will need to seek other financial support to continue.

The council also continued refining its latest three-year plan for the U.S. Department of Justice. The 2018-2020 plan is here.