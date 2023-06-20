PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State regulators are relaxing a pipeline safety rule for NorthWestern Energy regarding construction of systems to get biogas from several eastern South Dakota dairy farms.

The rule says that each transmission pipeline operator must notify the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission at least 60 days before construction of a new line or replacement or relocation of an existing line.

But NorthWestern Energy asked the commission to waive the 60-day requirement on renewable natural gas (RNG) permits that the commission had previously granted for a receiving station at Brookings and for dairy farms in Turner and Grant counties.

The commission’s pipeline safety manager, Mary Zanter, filed a letter regarding the matter. Zanter wrote, “I would like to note that Staff considers this waiver to be the exception, not the norm, for operators planning these facilities. Reviewing these notices can take a significant amount of time and require a lot of back and forth between Pipeline Safety Staff and a company. Therefore, we would caution that operators should be cognizant of the 60-day requirement.”

“However,” her letter continued, “I have had discussions with (NorthWestern Energy) since their early stages of their projects, therefore, I am comfortable with the waiver in this situation.”

The three commissioners on Tuesday approved the waiver. They also approved a contract with deviations for the Clark 2 project, through which NorthWestern Energy plans to receive renewable natural gas from Washington Dairy, located approximately five miles west of Bryant.

The commission has now approved a half-dozen renewable natural gas projects connecting with NorthWestern Energy. In each instance, the commission has declared the contract confidential.

“There’s numerous RNG projects being proposed throughout the state,” Zanter told the commissioners Tuesday. “Every one of these has been a little bit different.”

She said two are completed and several are in the works: “It’s been an ongoing process.”

The commission’s chairwoman, Kristie Fiegen, said the commission’s two pipeline-safety staff have been “very active” on inspections.

Zanter said each RNG project must be reviewed to ensure it meets design and safety requirements.

Commissioner Chris Nelson asked whether granting this waiver would create enough education for other projects or should the project developers receive more information.

“I think the message is out there,” Zanter replied, “but the minute I think that, we have somebody new coming into the group.”

Fiegen called for the waiver to be granted. She said the commission’s pipeline safety staff were “extremely busy” with inspections, while renewable natural gas is becoming “a new thing” in South Dakota.

“We need to have our developers understand it takes time,” Fiegen said.