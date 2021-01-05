Several bills would change parts of S.D. system for commercial driver licensing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Learner permits for commercial drivers in South Dakota would run twice as long under a proposal coming to the Legislature.

Senate Bill 30 would lengthen the current six months to one year for a commercial learner permit. But the driver would have to retake each general and endorsement knowledge test for renewal.

Current law allows a commercial learner permit holder to get one renewal without retesting.

The proposal comes as many parts of the trucking industry struggle for drivers.

The Senate Transportation Committee chaired by Republican Mary Duvall of Pierre will sponsor the legislation for the state Department of Public Safety. The first-year senator previously served eight years in the state House.

The panel also is sponsoring other revisions the department wants for commercial drivers in Senate Bill 29.

The 2021 session opens January 12.