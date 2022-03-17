PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Some current and past appropriators are asking other South Dakota legislators to think again whether a key budget compromise should become state law.

Senator John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, released a letter Thursday that calls upon Republican House and Senate leaders to reconsider the legislation that the letter describes as “the wrong direction for South Dakota.”

HB 1281 as passed would increase the power of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations over how Governor Kristi Noem can spend federal coronavirus relief money.

The Republican governor tried to stop it, warning in a video that it would create a full-time Legislature, but couldn’t. The Senate said yes 32-2 and the House agreed 52-16.

The bill now is on the governor’s desk for her decision whether to veto it. Lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday, March 28, to consider any vetoes. Both chambers passed it with more than the two-thirds majorities of 24 and 47 to override.

The bill was seen as the key to getting an agreement between the House and the Senate on the state government’s budget for the remaining three months of this fiscal year and the next budget starting July 1.

In the letter, the seven Republican lawmakers call for, at the least, clarifying the bill’s intent, and offers to rescind it or sustain the veto as the other possibility.

Signing the letter were senators David Johnson of Rapid City and Wiik, who are still among the 18-member Joint Committee on Appropriations, and five representatives who previously served there: David Anderson of Hudson, Larry Tidemann of Brookings, Hugh Bartels of Watertown, Lance Koth of Mitchell and Mike Derby of Rapid City.

All seven voted against it.

“This is a legislative problem created by our haste to ‘get out of town’ on the last day of session,” the letter says in its concluding paragraph. “We have analyzed HB 1340, the G-Bill. There are no ill effects if HB 1281 is disposed of. We need to stand up and acknowledge our error and find a Legislative solution or ask the Governor to veto this bill and then work to sustain her veto.”