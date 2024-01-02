PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers who buy electricity from NorthWestern Energy could soon be paying more.

The company had wanted to charge customers an additional $30.9 million, which would have been an increase of more than 16%.

But state regulators and the company have agreed on a smaller hike.

They’re now at $21.5 million more in revenue, or just under 11.4%.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission will decide at its next meeting on Tuesday, January 9, whether to accept the settlement.

If it’s approved, the company plans to send a notice to customers that reads, “A typical residential customer using an average of 750 kilowatt-hours of energy a month will see an increase of $13.67 in their monthly bill.”

That compares to the company’s original request, which would have meant a typical residential electric customer using 750 kWh per month paying an additional $19.14 per month, or 18.3% more.

NorthWestern last received approval to raise overall rates in 2015. The current settlement as proposed calls for the new rates to take effect January 10, 2024, and there wouldn’t be any further general increase before January 1, 2027.

The company said it had approximately 64,680 electric customers in South Dakota who would have been affected at the time of its 2023 request.