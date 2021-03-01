Senators OK money for new Mines building

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Board of Regents should receive $19 million of general funds and authority to find $16 million more for a new mineral-industries building at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, the state Senate said Monday.

Senators voted 34-1 for SB 156. The legislation heads to the House of Representatives with backing from the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations, whose members voted 16-2 for it.

The appropriation includes $1 million to demolish the old mineral-industries building that was built in 1962.

About $15 million has been raised, according to Senator David Johnson. “The building on campus is dilapidated. It’s obsolete,” Johnson said.

The new building would save an estimated $20 million in deferred maintenance costs after paying for demolition of the old building, according to Mines officials.