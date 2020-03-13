Senators give up on Dakota’s Promise

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota’s Promise scholarships lost in the end-of-session shuffle Thursday.

State senators voted 26-8 to not concur and not appoint another conference committee on HB 1266.

South Dakota high school graduates at any public, private or tribal university or college with a campus in South Dakota would have been eligible for the aid, if the student qualified for federal Pell grants because of financial need and met various academic standards.

The student’s campus would have been required to provide a matching amount. The scholarship would have been up to $1,250 a year per student, for up to four years.

But House members decided they didn’t want to fund it for the coming year and put money elsewhere.

“Just let go,” Senator Jeff Partridge, a Rapid City Republican, advised others in the chamber Thursday.

The Dakota’s Promise concept had a $2 million appropriation in the original version of SB 72. The Senate passed it 32-2, but the House Appropriations Committee then killed it 8-1

1266 had started as a bill to end collective bargaining for all regents’ employees at the state universities and special schools.

Senators who didn’t want to give up Thursday were Republicans Bob Ewing of Spearfish, Art Rusch of Vermillion, V.J. Smith of Brookings, Deb Soholt of Sioux Falls and Jim Stalzer of Sioux Falls; and Democrats Red Dawn Foster of Pine Ridge, Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls and Susan Wismer of Britton.