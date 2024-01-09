PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Senate will start the 2024 session using the 2023 rules, with one significant exception.

Senators voted 26-7 on Tuesday to adopt the 2023 rules and to also raise the threshold for senators to seek a disciplinary investigation of another senator.

In the past, two senators were needed to call for an investigation of another senator. Going forward, five are needed to bring such a motion, plus a sixth to second it.

Republican Sen. Tom Pischke asked the Senate’s president, Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, to divide the question, so that separate votes would be held. Rhoden asked senators to stand if they supported division.

Pischke was far short of enough support. It appeared that only three — Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman, Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller and Pischke — got to their feet.

After the division attempt failed, Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree spoke. “It’s a serious motion. Five seems the more appropriate number,” Crabtree said.

Pischke then spoke again, describing the change as “inappropriate.” He said six people would be needed to bring the motion – five on the request and a sixth to second the motion. He said the four Democratic senators wouldn’t have enough members to pursue a disciplinary action.

“I think that’s totally out of bounds,” Pischke said. He added, “Obviously there was some consternation at the end of last session, and that might what’s stemming this new rule proposal. And I think that the rule has worked fine in the past.”

Pischke was referring to the Senate’s discipline of Frye-Mueller, who was stripped of her committee assignments after a member of the Legislature’s non-partisan staff said Frye-Mueller and her husband had made inappropriate comments to her.

Frye-Mueller agreed with Pischke’s arguments on Tuesday.

“It’s always been two,” Frye-Mueller said about how disciplinary motions were handled in the past, “and I believe this specifically is being cherry-picked out to possibly benefit somebody who is concerned that the motion, there might be a motion made and seconded against that person.”

Frye-Mueller continued, “So to me, this is a play to protect one person in here, and by everybody agreeing to do that, you are setting a different precedent, because it has been two.”

Frye-Mueller recently tried to convince the South Dakota Supreme Court that her punishment was disenfranchising voters of her legislative district. Her unsuccessful petition aimed at Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, the Senate’s top elected member.

No one else spoke. The roll call vote that followed saw four other senators — Democrat Red Dawn Foster and Republicans Arch Beal, Jim Mehlhaff and John Wiik — join Frye-Mueller, Pischke and Hoffman in the no column.