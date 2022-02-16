PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The name of Custer State Park shouldn’t change, a panel of South Dakota lawmakers has decided.

The Senate State Affairs Committee rejected legislation Wednesday 7-1.

Senate Democrat leader Troy Heinert of Mission wanted the state Board of Geographic Names to choose a new one for the park in western South Dakota.

The park is named for Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, whose 1874 expedition led to the Black Hills gold rush.

Heinert, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, said Custer changed the way of life “forever” for native peoples who had lived there for hundreds of years before Europeans arrived.

Heinert noted that the state board had previously changed the names of places that used the word ‘squaw.’ State law says ‘squaw’ is “offensive and insulting to all South Dakota’s people, history, and heritage.”

“I would say that for a significant part of our population, the name Custer is offensive,” Heinert said.

SB 178 didn’t suggest any replacement names. Heinert said he hoped the park wouldn’t be named for any specific person.

State government would get four years to re-brand the park under the proposal. “And they could make it as exciting as they want to,” Heinert said. “It’s the same process that we used for Good Earth (State Park) at Blood Run.”

The odds weren’t in his favor. Heinert had only other Democrats as co-sponsors on the bill. He was the only Democrat on the Senate committee. Republicans control 32 of 35 Senate seats and 62 of 70 House seats.

Ross Garelick-Bell, who lobbies for several tribal governments, also testified in favor. Testifying as the only opponent was Senator Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, whose legislative district includes Custer County. Heinert’s legislation came up at a community crackerbarrel last weekend.

“That really upset some of the citizens, that this is being addressed,” Frye-Mueller said.

Heinert had started his presentation by asking the committee members to close their eyes and see what came to mind as they thought of the term ‘Indian fighter.’

Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said the image in his mind was Crazy Horse.

Crazy Horse helped lead members of the Lakota, Northern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes at the June 25-26, 1876, massacre of Custer and other U.S. Seventh Cavalry troops at the Little Big Horn or Greasy Grass site in Montana Territory.

Schoenbeck said Spotted Tail, a Brule chief who was shot to death in 1881, might have been a worse killer than Crazy Horse.

“We ought to look at all of history, not one piece of it,” Schoenbeck said. He called for the legislation to be killed and urged the committee to “stick with the established, branded name.” He pointed to the carving of Crazy Horse monument and the sculpting of Mount Rushmore National Monument by Gutzon Borglum. who was associated with the losing Confederate side of the U.S. Civil War.

Heinert said the Legislature can’t control what happens at the Crazy Horse site, because the owner is a private foundation, and can’t control what happens at Mount Rushmore because it’s a federal site. He said the Legislature can control what happens with the name of Custer State Park.

“We’re being more inclusive. That’s why I brought this bill,” Heinert said.