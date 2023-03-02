PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The proposed ban on state government and South Dakota public schools funding or hosting ‘any lewd and lascivious content’ has died a second time.

The state Senate on Thursday refused to put HB-1116 on its debate calendar. Senators voted 18-15 against the attempt by Republican Sen. Al Novstrup. He was the bill’s Senate sponsor.

The House of Representatives approved it 60-10, but the Senate Education Committee set it aside on a 4-3 vote, as the panel’s chairman, Republican Sen. Kyle Schoenfish, broke the tie.

Novstrup used legislative joint rule 7-7, known as a smoke-out, to get the committee to release the bill without recommendation, meaning he needed a majority of senators to put it on the debate calendar.

“This bill is an opportunity,” Novstrup told them Thursday, “an opportunity to solve a problem.”

The legislation came in the wake of a drag show last fall at South Dakota State University, where men dressed up as women.

It was the first Senate smoke-out in two years.

“Respect the work of your peers,” Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck said, urging that the bill stay dead, “so they will respect your work.”

But Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman said rules are rules and he would support Novstrup.

“I view every senator in here as better than myself,” Hoffman said.