Senate wants to let county employees carry weapons in South Dakota’s courthouses

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — When the Fall River County Commission looked into how 15 female employees could protect themselves as they did their jobs on the first floor of the Hot Springs courthouse, a survey found that seven of the women left their personal firearms outside in their vehicles, because state law wouldn’t let them bring guns inside to their jobs.

So the commissioners adopted a resolution allowing county employees to have weapons on their persons. That in turn prompted the state Seventh Circuit Court to declare the Fall River Courthouse wouldn’t have any further courtroom activities until the resolution was rescinded.

Senator Lance Russell convinced the state Senate on Tuesday that the state law needs to be changed. A majority agreed with him and voted 28-7 to advance SB 169 over to the House of Representatives for further action.

The courthouse also provides services to neighboring Oglala Lakota County.

Russell said the legislation would bring clarity.

It includes a provision that state Unified Judicial System employees can’t carry firearms or other dangerous weapons in courthouses, and that firearms or other dangerous weapons aren’t allowed in courthouse areas that UJS supervises.

The bill also would let a county commission waive the county-employees weapon allowance for its courthouse.

Russell said Fall River County hires a former law enforcement officer to screen people on days when court is held.