Senate wants concealed-carry notices to last one year at South Dakota Capitol

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Concealed Weapon Handgun

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People who seek permission from the state Highway Patrol to carry concealed handguns in most parts of the South Dakota Capitol might have to ask much less often.

The state Senate voted 30-5 Monday for SB 98 to have the permit run for one year. Currently renewals are required monthly.

Senator Jim Stalzer, a Sioux Falls Republican, said people who work in the Capitol, including for the Legislative Research Council, found monthly renewals can be difficult to remember.

His bill now goes to the House of Representatives for a second committee hearing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests