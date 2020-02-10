Senate wants concealed-carry notices to last one year at South Dakota Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People who seek permission from the state Highway Patrol to carry concealed handguns in most parts of the South Dakota Capitol might have to ask much less often.

The state Senate voted 30-5 Monday for SB 98 to have the permit run for one year. Currently renewals are required monthly.

Senator Jim Stalzer, a Sioux Falls Republican, said people who work in the Capitol, including for the Legislative Research Council, found monthly renewals can be difficult to remember.

His bill now goes to the House of Representatives for a second committee hearing.