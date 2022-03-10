PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State senators have upheld the governor’s only veto so far of the 2022 legislative session.

SB 76 would have raised amount of South Dakota Lottery winnings to $599 that aren’t subject to state officials checking for debts owed to state agencies, such as child support.

Senator David Wheeler, R-Huron, said 39 other states use $599 as the trigger because it’s one dollar below the amount when people have to report winnings to the federal Internal Revenue Service. Instead, South Dakota’s will stay at $100.

The vote was 15-19 Thursday to override Governor Kristi Noem’s veto. An override requires a two-thirds majority of 24 in the Senate.

Wheeler said he brought the proposed change because of his previous service on the South Dakota Lottery Commission. The $100 level can still be beaten, he said, because people who owe money to state government can give their winning tickets to friends to cash.

The governor said in her veto letter however that her concern was families owed money for child support payments, which are routed through the state Department of Social Services. She said 44 families in the past two years might have been affected if the change had been in place.

Senator Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, spoke against the override. “If it’s such a burden, let’s change the process. Let’s look at it that way,” she said.

Wheeler’s phone rang during her comments. “Are you buying donuts?” she asked, a reference to the Legislature’s unofficial penalty.