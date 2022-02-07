PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No senator stood up Monday to argue against taking the South Dakota Legislature and the governor off the state Board of Regents’ delivery list for the annual report on intellectual diversity at the state’s public universities.

The Senate agreed that repealing the 2019 requirement is a good idea.

“We put on these reporting requirements, then they never die,” said Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, the prime sponsor of SB 117. The 28-7 vote sends the bill to the House.

Schoenbeck showed the 125-page report. He said the regents estimated that it cost $10,000 in personnel time to assemble.

He asked how many senators had read it. Senator Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, sort of raised his hand.

“If you live in Isabel, this report is exciting,” Schoenbeck joked. But for everybody else in America, he added, it’s a waste.

The Senate rolled forward in the same anti-paperwork mood by approving SB 108 34-1. It would no longer require the regents and the state Board of Technical Education to forward to the Legislature their annual compilations from state-licensing boards.