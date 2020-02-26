Senate sends optional vehicle-title administrative fee to governor’s desk

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two of South Dakota’s newest lawmakers made the case Tuesday for allowing counties to adopt an optional fee for processing mailed-in vehicle title applications.

A majority in the state Senate agreed with Jessica Castleberry and Helene Duhamel. Governor Kristi Noem appointed the Rapid City Republicans to vacancies in December.

Senators voted 22-11 for final legislative approval of HB 1079. It now goes to the governor for her expected final approval.

“This is meaningful for Pennington County,” Duhamel said. “It makes sense for our state. This bill makes sense for our counties.”

No one spoke against the bill, which would allow county commissions the option of charging up to $25 per title transfer for their treasurer-office staffs to handle. The South Dakota County Officials Association supported its passage.

But eight Republicans voted against it: Phil Jensen of Rapid City, Joshua Klumb of Mount Vernon, Jack Kolbeck of Sioux Falls, Ryan Maher of Isabel, Jeff Monroe of Pierre, Lance Russell of Hot Springs, Margaret Sutton of Sioux Falls and John Wiik of Big Stone City.

So did Democrats Craig Kennedy of Yankton, Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls and Susan Wismer of Britton.