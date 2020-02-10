Senate says South Dakota should offer written driving tests in Spanish

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota should give written driver exams in Spanish as well as English, the state Senate said Monday.

The 24-11 vote sends SB 70 to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

Senator V.J. Smith, a Brookings Republican, called for the bill’s passage. Representative Jess Olson, a Rapid City Republican, is the lead House sponsor.

Last year, the Senate approved a similar bill 19-15, then saw the House defeat it 9-4 at a committee hearing.

Senator Margaret Sutton, a Sioux Falls Republican, spoke against the 2020 version Monday. Sutton said that while she lived in Texas, she saw people who didn’t learn English put at a disadvantage.

Senator Jim White, a Huron Republican, said his community proportionately now has the most “new Americans” in the nation, including hundreds at two turkey-processing factories in the area that have some 2,600 workers.

White supported the bill. “We embraced it, and it became reality,” he said.

Senator Helene Duhamel, a Rapid City Republican, expressed her support — and did it in Spanish.

Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert of Mission took a simpler route. “Si,” he said.

Senator Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, said South Dakota is one of three states that doesn’t offer the written test in Spanish.

