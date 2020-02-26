Senate says collective bargaining shouldn’t happen at South Dakota’s public universities

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would bar collective bargaining between employees at the state’s public universities and the South Dakota Board of Regents won approval Tuesday in the state Senate.

The 20-14 vote sent SB 147 to the state House for further consideration. Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids led the argument for the Senate to move the bill forward, saying it would allow the regents to stretch taxpayers’ dollars.

“Higher education is changing,” Langer said. “Most private universities don’t have collective bargaining.”

She noted the 2017 Legislature prohibited collective bargaining at the four public technical institutes in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Watertown and Mitchell.

The proposed ban would affect hundreds of instructional and research faculty who work for the University of South Dakota at Vermillion, South Dakota State University in Brookings, Dakota State University at Madison, Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, Black Hills State University in Spearfish and the university campuses that USD operates in Sioux Falls and BHSU runs in Rapid City.

The bill specifically wouldn’t affect collective bargaining for the School for the Deaf that is headquartered in Sioux Falls and the School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Aberdeen. Collective bargaining isn’t used at the USD law school or the USD medical school.

Senator Art Rusch, a Vermillion Republican, said the COHE contract has been in place for about 30 years. Rusch said the state universities and regents would be negatively affected in recruiting faculty from other states.

Regents executive director Paul Beran watched the debate from the Senate gallery.

Senator Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls Democrat and who is on the Augustana University faculty in Sioux Falls, questioned whether accreditation might be affected and argued that South Dakota’s public universities could be harmed in attracting and retaining faculty.

Senator Jeff Partridge, a Rapid City Republican, said Texas, North Carolina and Virginia don’t allow collective bargaining by faculty. “I think it’s time – time for us to do something different,” he said.

Partridge said the state universities could be nimbler and more efficient with the change. He said the Council of Higher Education bargaining activities were underwritten by the South Dakota Education Association, whose primary mission is representing K-12 teachers and staff.

“This bill is not anti-faculty. It’s not against higher ed,” Langer said.

Here’s how they voted:

Yes — Jim Bolin, R-Canton. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City. Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City. Brock Greenfield, R-Clark. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City. Joshua Klumb, R-Mount Vernon. Jack Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls. John Lake, R-Gettysburg. Kris Langer, R-Dell Rapids. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel. Jeff Monroe, R-Pierre. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen. Ernie Otten, R-Tea. Jeff Partridge, R-Rapid City. Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls. Margaret Sutton, R-Sioux Falls. Jim White, R-Huron. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City. Jordan Youngberg, R-Madison.

No — Rocky Blare, R-Ideal. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center. Bob Ewing, R-Spearfish. Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge. Troy Heinert, D-Mission. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls. Art Rusch, R-Vermillion. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown. Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland. V.J. Smith, R-Brookings. Deb Soholt, R-Sioux Falls. Susan Wismer, D-Britton.

Excused — Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford.