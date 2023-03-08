PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There won’t be a $425 property-tax credit for South Dakota homeowners.

The state Senate voted 27-3 on Wednesday to accept a conference committee’s recommendation and killed HB1141.

Senators had originally approved the plan 31-2 on March 2. But the House of Representatives wouldn’t agree to it.

A House-Senate conference committee then decided that the plug should be pulled on it. The House voted 65-5 on Tuesday to accept the report.

No one spoke Wednesday when Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden asked whether any senator had any comments.

The death of the Senate’s property-tax refund came shortly after another House-Senate conference committee met Wednesday morning to discuss HB1137 reducing the 4.5% state sales-tax rate.

The latest version of the sales-tax reduction from the Senate calls for a 4.3% rate that would last two years.

Republican Rep. Chris Karr, the original bill’s sponsor, has proposed returning it to 4.2% with no end date.

Republican Sen. Ryan Maher proposed two alternatives. One calls for a 4.3% rate lasting four years. The other is a 4.2% rate for three years.

The committee plans to meet again this afternoon.

House Republican leader Will Mortenson and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree both expressed continued support during the meeting for accomplishing a tax reduction this session.

Thursday is the final day of the 2023 session’s main run. Lawmakers are scheduled to return to the Capitol on March 27 to consider any vetoes and unfinished business.