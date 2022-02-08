PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Senators have strongly endorsed protecting some older municipal campgrounds in South Dakota from interference by private competitors.

They voted 30-5 Tuesday for a change benefiting municipal campgrounds that have existed since 1980. Senator Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, sponsored SB 179. The bill now goes to the House.

Novstrup has a business called Thunder Road at the city-run Wylie Park complex on Aberdeen’s north side. The city campground there was built in 1980. The city parks and recreation board has approved a major expansion of it.

He didn’t mention his business at the committee hearing last week. Two Aberdeen city officials testified in favor of his bill.

On Tuesday, Novstrup didn’t mention the Aberdeen project. Instead, he talked about Bison’s four campsites and read a list of the 32 towns and cities he said would be affected.

“It’s amazing what you learn when you dig into a bill,” he said.

He’s fighting against a law that lets an owner of a private campground within 15 miles block a municipality from building a new campground or expanding an existing one.

“We’ve got to give the power back to the majority of people in these cities,” Novstrup said.

During his committee testimony, Novstrup said the two operators of private campgrounds within 15 miles of the Aberdeen city campground weren’t trying to stop it.

That led Senator Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, to ask Tuesday, “So why change the law?” She said it was unlikely that someone would purposely erect a new private campground in order to stop a city project.

Senator Joshua Klumb, R-Mitchell, defended Novstrup’s bill. Klumb said a private campground operator in his area has held up Mitchell’s plan to add six cabins at the city campground there.

So did Senator Brock Greenfield, R-Clark. “This isn’t the state competing with private-sector interest,” he said. The applicable sections of law date back to 1890 and were amended in 1913, 1919, 1970, 1971, 1990 and 2017, according to Greenfield.

Novstrup closed with a geographical point aimed at rebutting Frye-Mueller. “There are zero West River businesses impacted by this,” he said.