PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People who write checks that exceed the amounts in their accounts might face a bigger financial penalty starting later this year in South Dakota.

Legislation that would increase the penalty moved ahead Thursday at the state Capitol.

The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee unanimously endorsed SB38.

Republican Sen. Mike Rohl explained why he wants the $40 charge raised to $60. The fee was last increased in 2007.

“Obviously the value of money has changed quite significantly since then,” he said.

The full Senate is scheduled to consider it Friday as part of the consent calendar. That means other senators can ask questions but the bill won’t be fully debated. A senator could ask that it be removed from the consent calendar, which would allow it to be debated at later date.

Rohl told the committee that $40 in 2007, because of inflation, was nearly $59 today. He said more businesses have been accepting checks because they don’t want to pay credit-card processing fees, and bankers have told him that one to two percent of checks get sent back because of insufficient funds.

“When we have a dollar figure in law, we need to be sure we go back and update it,” Rohl said.

Lobbyist Bill Van Camp, representing the South Dakota Retailers Association, supported the legislation, calling it “a step forward.”

Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree asked the committee to back the increase. “It makes perfect sense,” he said.