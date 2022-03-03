PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor’s ever-changing proposal to protect K-12 students in South Dakota’s public schools from ‘divisive concepts’ has been blocked.

The Senate Education Committee voted 4-3 Thursday to kill HB 1337.

The panel’s chairman, Senator Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls, said state law already allows the state secretary of education and the state Board of Education Standards to set direction for what’s taught.

Senator Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford, asked the committee to recommend passage of its amended version of the bill. He said it should be in the best possible shape in case there’s an attempt in the Senate to force the committee to release it for possible action by the entire chamber.

Senate Democrat leader Troy Heinert of Mission, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, said some parts of the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings about tribal ways that the state Department of Education wants schools to teach would conflict with some of the language that Governor Kristi Noem had proposed in the bill.

The vote came after more than three hours of testimony and questions over the course of two days.

Voting to stop the bill were senators V.J. Smith, R-Brookings; Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland; Heinert and Curd, while senators Jim Bolin, R-Canton; Erin Tobin, R-Winner; and Steinhauer wanted it to be debated by the full Senate.

The House passed an earlier version of the bill 50-18 three weeks ago that sought to protect students from “political indoctrination.”

This is a developing story.