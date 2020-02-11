Senate panel recommends confirmation of appointees to South Dakota boards, DENR

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee unanimously endorsed three state Brand Board members Tuesday that Governor Kristi Noem had chosen last year.

She reappointed Scott Vance, a rancher from the Faith area, to a fourth term, and new members David Koupel, who ranches in the Edgemont and Hot Springs area, and Lyle Spring of Union Center, who works at Cammack Ranch Supply at Union Center. The three recommendations now move to the full Senate for confirmation.

The committee also unanimously endorsed Charles “Chuck” Spring of Union Center to the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission. He is a rancher from the Union Center area and replaces Scott Phillips on the commission.

“I’m very happy I was nominated for this. I’ve been involved with hunting all my life,” Spring told the committee. He added that he wants to “make it better for our kids and grandkids.”

Senator Gary Cammack, a Union Center Republican who is chairman of the Senate committee, said he and Spring has been life-long friends. The recommendation now goes to the Senate for confirmation.

Also unanimously recommended by the committee was Hunter Roberts as state secretary of environment and natural resources. Governor Noem appointed him to succeed the long-time secretary, Steve Pirner. Roberts began August 5.

He owns a ranch south of Fort Pierre and is the son of rancher Clay and Pam Roberts. She was a long-time senior member in the Janklow, Mickelson, Rounds and Daugaard administrations. His grandfather was the late Clint Roberts, who served in the Legislature, was a U.S. House of Representatives member and twice ran for the Republican nomination for governor.

Hunter Roberts has served in state government in various positions, including as a policy adviser to the previous governor, Dennis Daugaard.

“This has been a nice change back to the environment side,” Roberts, a lawyer, told the Senate panel. “It’s worked very well. We let the science do the talking.”