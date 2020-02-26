Senate panel deadlocks on changing South Dakota’s date for kindergarten eligibility

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers couldn’t reach a decision Tuesday on whether to make the date one month earlier for children to qualify for kindergarten in South Dakota.

The Senate Education Committee split 3-3 on changing from September 1 to August 1 as the date a child needs to be at least age five. It would take effect July 1, 2021.

The South Dakota Education Association supported the change that HB 1174 would make. President Mary McCorkle said the association’s members want it because kindergarten has become more demanding.

State Education Secretary Ben Jones opposed it. He said state law gives parents the choice to start a student in school at age six.

The panel’s seventh member, Senator V.J. Smith, a Brookings Republican, wasn’t able to attend because he was presenting a different bill in another committee.

The committee agreed to a suggestion from Senator Kyle Schoenfish, a Scotland Republican, to delay a decision until all seven could attend.

The state House approved the measure 62-7 on February 18.

Neither of the statewide groups representing school boards and school administrators took a public position at the hearing.

A Sioux Falls kindergarten teacher, Kendra Kooiker, asked the senators to make the change.

“This issue is not merely a kindergarten issue. The decision to start students early will follow them their entire school career, even in high school, when they are determining their future with their older classmates,” Kooiker said.

Tony Martinet, who taught high school before his election as Sioux Falls Education Association president, said he’s seen kindergarten students who were accustomed to receiving special attention.

“But now you put them in a classroom of 25 to 30 kids, depending on the class, and they can no longer get that one-on-one specialized attention, and it becomes difficult for some students. They might not be socially, emotionally ready,” Martinet said.

Secretary Jones said there would be an whipsaw effect on the state aid formula that helps fund general education in most South Dakota public school districts. The change would mean 11 months of funding the first year, reducing it by about $4 million, and then 13 months the second year.

Representative Roger Chase, a Huron Republican, sponsored the bill. He said the idea came from his wife, who taught school for decades. He noted state government revenue looks tighter than usual because of flooding that plagued many parts of South Dakota the past year and could affect farmers again this year.

“If there’s ever been a year to make this move, that we can save four million dollars, perhaps this is the year to do it,” Chase said. He added, “I’ve always looked at South Dakota as a leader, rather than a follower. If it’s time to make the move, in the best behalf of the children, let’s do it.”