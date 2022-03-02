PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A $15 million request to design and construct a biomedical research building in Sioux Falls’ Discovery District has one stop left on its journey in the South Dakota Legislature.

The Senate Committee on Appropriations unanimously gave its support Wednesday, after receiving assurance from the district’s interim president, Jim Abbott, that there won’t be a request for any more state funding for it. Final legislative approval could come as soon as Thursday afternoon.

The building, proposed at 50,000 square feet, would be more than twice the 22,000 square feet of the University of South Dakota GEAR Center already there that connects to the Community College of Sioux Falls. The new building would be at the western edge of the general campus.

The committee chair, Senator Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, had Abbott, the retired USD president, give his word.

“My assumption is this is in the record, and I’m pretty sure you have a significantly long memory, and I’m sure everybody else will, and I’m perfectly willing to stand on that, and I will do everything I can to make sure this is successful.” Abbott told the committee. “And if it’s not, then I think the state would have every right to say, ‘We’re not going to do anything.’ And then, you’d still have a building that would be worth a significant amount of money, and we’d get the money back.”

Replied Hunhoff, “Okay, you’re on record. That’s good to hear.”

House Republican leader Kent Peterson of Salem presented the initial testimony, and Senator Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, also spoke in support. Peterson had to use a legislative maneuver known as a smoke-out to force the bill out of the House Committee on Appropriations, whose members had voted 5-4 to stop it.

Hunhoff asked Abbott where the students will go. He answered, “We’re not trying to create jobs for jobs. We’re trying to make sure that we can create the kind of businesses and industries and companies that advance science.”

Abbott said many of the students will be Ph.D. candidates in biomedical engineering and he expects they’ll also be working with students at South Dakota State University in Brookings and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, as well as other places. He said Sioux Falls was “not so far” from Brookings and Vermillion.

“Researchers find each other. They don’t care much about football games and basketball games. They find each other and work together,” Abbott said. “What we expect is that companies will come in after this and they will ask us to build their own building and we will lease them space and they will move forward. We don’t want to be the banker. We want to be the group that advances businesses that are willing to come to South Dakota if they have the space.”

Abbott said they are adamant that the new building be constructed without debt.

“We don’t want to be in a situation where we have to have immediate occupancy of people or companies that have no relationship to research or our students,” he said. “The point is to get research, to get businesses going, and hopefully successful, and to do that, we need to have space. But we also believe that we’re going to rent the space, obviously, we’re not going to be giving it away. We think that we can operate the building through the dollars that we will get from it.”

Senator Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, asked Brian Maher, executive director for the state Board of Regents whose members govern the state’s public universities, where the construction trend is headed. Dakota State University, whose main campus is in Madison, has proposed a cyber-security research campus for Sioux Falls.

Brian Maher said SDSU, Sioux Falls and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City form natural points for future research investment. “I see those three entities continuing to flourish for the good of the state, both East River and West River,” he said.

Senator Bryan Breitling, R-Miller, the committee’s vice chair, called for the other senators to support the Discovery District plan. “This is a good partnership,” he said.

Added Senator Brock Greenfield, R-Clark, “This is something that will raise the tide and lift all ships as far as I’m concerned.”