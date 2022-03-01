PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign against ‘divisive concepts’ at South Dakota’s state-governed universities and technical colleges evolved yet again Tuesday.

Republican state lawmakers edged it another step ahead, as the Senate State Affairs Committee gave its endorsement, 4-3, after further amending HB 1012 to her liking.

The earliest the full Senate could consider the bill is Thursday afternoon. It would need to return to the House of Representatives for review, if the latest amendment stays on. The House voted 54-14 on February 15 for its version.

The Senate committee’s vote came after Nathan Lukkes, the lawyer for the state Board of Regents, acknowledged the proposed law wouldn’t affect what faculty members are teaching students. The governor appoints the regents, who oversee the state’s public universities..

Lukkes said the regents would have another view if the proposed language would have affected what students are taught. “If it infringed on that, we’d have a different perspective,” Lukkes said.

The bill’s fifth and final section currently states, “Nothing in this Act:

“(1) Prevents an employee or a contractor who provides mandatory orientation or training from responding to questions that are raised by participants in the orientation or training and which pertain to the divisive concepts;

“(2) Pertains to the content or conduct of any course of academic instruction or unit of study at an institution of higher education under the control of the Board of Regents or the Board of Technical Education; or

“(3) May be construed to inhibit or violate the First Amendment rights of any student or employee, or to undermine the duty of an institution under the control of the Board of Regents or the Board of Technical Education to protect, to the greatest degree, academic freedom, intellectual diversity, and free expression.”

The House Education Committee introduced the original version of the bill for the governor. Its initial title was, “An Act to protect students from critical race theory.” The body of the bill that would appear in state law however never referred to critical race theory.

The House committee made many amendments to its version. One was to define seven “divisive concepts” in the first section. Another was changing the title, adding “training and orientation” after “critical rate theory.”

The House made more changes. Among them was the bill’s title, removing the phrase “critical race theory training and orientation” and inserting “divisive concepts.”

The change in title didn’t stop Allen Cambon, one of the governor’s policy advisors, from using the phrase “critical race theory” in his testimony Tuesday, saying it promoted “dishonest” and “distorted” views as well as “racial scapegoating” and “identity politics.”

Many of the opponents Tuesday were American Indian or Black. Cambon said in rebuttal that the governor wasn’t trying to avoid discussion of sensitive topics such as the Wounded Knee massacre in 1890. Senator V.J. Smith, R-Brookings, asked Cambon why the bill doesn’t contain penalties. “We would leave it up to the universities and regents to deal with it as they see fit,” Cambon answered.

Senate Democrat leader Troy Heinert of Mission, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, spoke against the governor’s evolving proposal. “This may be one of the largest oxymoron bills I’ve ever seen,” Heinert said. He asked whether ‘manifest destiny’ shouldn’t be taught — “Because I know what manifest destiny did to my people” — or the history of Deadwood and the gold rush of 1876.

Senator Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls, chairs the committee. He said the bill probably deserved consideration by the full Senate.

Curd said his concern was that a government powerful enough to put such a law into effect also would be powerful enough to require the opposite be done at a future time. He said section 5 of the bill essentially neutralized the previous sections.

“I don’t think this changes anything,” Curd said. He then cast the tie-breaking vote to send it down to the floor.

The committee took supporters’ testimony on HB 1337 that would affect K-12 schools in much the same way. Opponents’ testimony will be taken Thursday morning. The Senate committee amended its title from “To protect elementary and secondary students from political indoctrination.” to “To prevent the promotion of divisive concepts in elementary and secondary schools.”