Senate OKs new South Dakota scholarships to help financially needy students

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota high school graduates whose financial situations make them eligible for federal Pell grants could also get up to $2,500 of additional aid per year to attend a South Dakota college or university, through a proposal the state Senate approved Tuesday.

Senators voted 32-2 to create a need-based scholarship program called Dakota’s Promise and put $2 million into it. The $1,250 scholarship would be available to students whose institutions provided a matching $1,250.

The Dakota’s Promise scholarships would be open to students who scored at least 22 on the ACT and had at least a 3.0 grade point average in high school. Students could receive the money to use at any public, private or tribal higher-education campus in South Dakota.

The state Board of Regents central office would manage it. SB 72 now goes to the state House for further consideration. The Senate approved a somewhat similar measure last year but House members couldn’t reach agreement.

A needs-based scholarship was one of the regents’ priorities heading into the 2020 legislative session.

The Senate also approved putting $1,125,000 into South Dakota’s existing critical-needs teaching scholarship program. The program is open to third- and fourth-year college students who pledge to become school teachers in subjects of need and work in South Dakota for five years after graduation.

Senators voted 34-0 for SB 166 and sent it to the House. Senator Al Novstrup, an Aberdeen Republican, said the critical-needs board would decide whether to make the scholarships worth more or to seek more students.

“What this bill does is it more fully funds a program we believe in,” Novstrup said.

The argument for the new need-based Dakota’s Promise scholarships was led by Senator John Wiik, a Big Stone City Republican who is chairman of the nine-person senate Appropriations Committee.

Wiik said the 2020 version was “a little bit better” than last year’s measure and uses extra one-time money in what’s essentially a big pilot program. The effects would be tracked and reported to the Legislature.

“This is a merit scholarship for Pell-eligible students,” Wiik said.

Senator Margaret Sutton, a Sioux Falls Republican, called for support, too. “The appropriations committee has gone over this bill thoroughly,” Sutton said. “I feel this is really good for our students. That is our future.”

Senator Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, said the bill is a “more conservative” approach than he would have preferred and noted that South Dakota students are some of the most-indebted in the nation. “We need to do this,” Nesiba said.

While it will miss “a lot of kids” because of the various restrictions, Nesiba said those also mean the House would be more likely to support the program this year.

Senator Jim White, a Huron Republican, said the bill was well-meant. Senator Jack Kolbeck, a Sioux Falls Republican, said the matching amounts will come from foundations and private donations and will include private universities and tribal campuses.

Senator Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican, said students who testified said it was their top priority, while Senator John Lake, a Gettysburg Republican, said it would help the neediest students.

Senator Jim Bolin, a Canton Republican, asked Kolbeck whether public money would be used to help students attend a private university. Kolbeck said the statement was accurate, but no one has questioned the legality.