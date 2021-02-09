Senate OKs Deadwood sports wagering

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation to allow sports wagering at Deadwood casinos won approval Tuesday from the South Dakota Senate without anyone fighting against it.

Bets would have to be placed on the premises of licensed gambling establishments.

“So that means it’s not going to occur at the grocery store, it’s not going to occur at the convenience store,” Senator Mike Diedrich, a Rapid City Republican said.

He was the only senator who spoke on SB 44. The 32-2 vote sends the legislation to the House for a second hearing. Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden said a two-thirds majority of at least 24 yes votes was needed for passage.

South Dakota voters amended the state constitution last November to allow sports wagering in Deadwood 239,620 to 170,191.

The vote also means tribal governments can offer sports wagering in their casinos on reservations across South Dakota.