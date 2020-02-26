Senate OKs capital-outlay changes for public school districts throughout South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Senate unanimously approved changes to South Dakota’s capital-outlay levies that school districts charge to raise additional money from property owners.

The 35-0 vote in favor of SB 170 sends it to the state House for further action. It represents a compromise between farm and business groups, school districts and Governor Kristi Noem’s administration.

One change would set a flat three percent inflation rate per year and replace the current method, which takes the lower of inflation or three percent. Senator Blake Curd, a Sioux Falls Republican, said that was “substantial.”

Sen. Jim White, a Huron Republican, said all sides agreed on what was presented. “I think everyone has bought into this,” White said.

Senator Lance Russell, a Hot Springs Republican, said school districts in his area fully support this. “It’s with great difficulty that I stand to vote for this bill today,” he said.

School districts in his area of southwestern South Dakota are in “such disarray” because the teacher-salary increase approved in 2016 also caused reductions in teachers, Russell said, and principals directed to resign and re-apply for their jobs.

“The hurt is real at the local school district level because of the funding formula we passed,” Russell said. He warned the capital-outlay changes would hurt agricultural producers in his area and said he’s told them to watch the coming actions of the local school districts.

Senator Kyle Schoenfish, a Scotland Republican, commended the statewide agriculture, business and school groups for cooperating but noted, “There are some issues that aren’t working.”