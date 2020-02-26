1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Career Learning Center-Black Hills Lead-Deadwood

Senate OKs capital-outlay changes for public school districts throughout South Dakota

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO education books chalkboard school classroom

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Senate unanimously approved changes to South Dakota’s capital-outlay levies that school districts charge to raise additional money from property owners.

The 35-0 vote in favor of SB 170 sends it to the state House for further action. It represents a compromise between farm and business groups, school districts and Governor Kristi Noem’s administration.

One change would set a flat three percent inflation rate per year and replace the current method, which takes the lower of inflation or three percent. Senator Blake Curd, a Sioux Falls Republican, said that was “substantial.”

Sen. Jim White, a Huron Republican, said all sides agreed on what was presented. “I think everyone has bought into this,” White said.

Senator Lance Russell, a Hot Springs Republican, said school districts in his area fully support this. “It’s with great difficulty that I stand to vote for this bill today,” he said.

School districts in his area of southwestern South Dakota are in “such disarray” because the teacher-salary increase approved in 2016 also caused reductions in teachers, Russell said, and principals directed to resign and re-apply for their jobs.

“The hurt is real at the local school district level because of the funding formula we passed,” Russell said. He warned the capital-outlay changes would hurt agricultural producers in his area and said he’s told them to watch the coming actions of the local school districts.

Senator Kyle Schoenfish, a Scotland Republican, commended the statewide agriculture, business and school groups for cooperating but noted, “There are some issues that aren’t working.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss