PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal that would designate up to $5 million of state government’s tax funds to be used for scholarships to families of students who attend private K-12 schools is proceeding through the South Dakota Legislature.

Senators voted 25-7 on Tuesday for SB72. It now moves to the House of Representatives for a committee hearing.

Insurance companies already are allowed to divert up to $3 million of the money they owe the state treasury into the scholarship fund. The legislation would increase the cap to $5 million.

The program began in 2016, sponsored by then-lawmaker Phyllis Heineman. Governor Kristi Noem recently re-appointed her to the state Board of Education Standards.

Republican Sen. Jim Stalzer argued on Tuesday that the program saves state government approximately $5,000 per student because public schools receive less state aid. South Dakota provides the aid based on public-school enrollments. He said 1,500 private-school students are receiving scholarships that average $2,000 apiece.

“Therefore we’re currently saving four million dollars a year savings to the State of South Dakota, which appropriators would have to come up with if we didn’t have the program,” Stalzer said.

But Republican Sen. Herman Otten disagreed, saying public school districts have to find a way to replace the state aid they’re no longer receiving.

“Those dollars are needed by the school districts to operate. You have local effort (property taxes) to go along with it, but you have the same expenses, regardless of whether you take out fifty kids from this school or fifty kids from that school,” Otten said. “Same building, same teachers, you still need the same amount of funding. So where do they go to get that funding? They go back to the taxpayer to get that.”

Otten shook his head. “The state’s not saving anything,” he said.