PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Senate has refused a study on juvenile corrections in South Dakota.

The 18-17 vote late Wednesday afternoon rejected a conference committee’s recommendation for the study and refused to appoint a new committee.

Senator Timothy Johns, R-Lead, a retired circuit judge, passed the first time through the roll call and then cast the deciding vote.

The conference committee had recommended the Legislature hold an interim study of community-based alternative programming “to best fit the needs of the identified juvenile or juvenile offender within their community.”

Twenty people, including eight legislators, would have served on the panel.

Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, spoke against doing the study. The state’s new secretary of corrections, Kellie Wasko, watched the discussion from the Senate gallery and left immediately after the vote.

The chamber’s other retired judge, Senator Art Rusch, R-Vermillion, also voted against the study.

One of those who wanted the study was the original prime sponsor of SB 198, Senator V.J. Smith, R-Brookings. His bill would have also repealed or changed a variety of the state laws regarding juvenile placements that the Legislature passed during the previous administration of Governor Dennis Daugaard.

One of the witnesses for the bill was Klint Willert, the Brookings school system superintendent. Other supporters included lobbyists for school boards and school districts. Among opponents were the state juvenile corrections chief and the state court system, administrator.

Senators voted for Smith’s bill 22-13 the first time through. The House State Affairs Committee removed all of the repealers Smith wanted, leaving only the study committee. The House voted 61-8 for that version. The House voted 68-1 Wednesday for the conference report.