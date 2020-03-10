Senate could get last word on South Dakota offering driver tests in Spanish

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — House members said ‘si’ Monday to South Dakota offering the written portion of driver-license tests in Spanish too.

Amendments before the 42-24 vote however meant SB 70 now returns to the Senate for a decision whether to agree with the House version.

The driving portion of the test would still be conducted in English.

The state Department of Public Safety didn’t take a public position this year, leaving House members to disagree Monday on what that meant.

A similar bill died last year in a House committee after passing in the Senate. A lawyer for the department testified against the 2019 version.

Representative Tim Goodwin, a Rapid City Republican, said DPS officials this session “were all hiding under their desks.”

House Democratic leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls said DPS officials didn’t testify because DPS didn’t oppose it.

An amendment from Representative Taffy Howard, a Rapid City Republican, to make the bill permissive failed 31-35.

Representative Manny Steele, a Sioux Falls Republican, said the department would have lobbied against it if there was a major concern.

Representative Julie Frye-Mueller, a Rapid City Republican, said she understands that 117 different languages now are spoken in Sioux Falls.

“If we do Spanish, what would be the next one? Or the next one?” she asked.