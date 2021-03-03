Senate backs gov’s $100 million internet plan and $20 million Ft. Pierre-Rapid City rail project

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — All 34 senators present Wednesday supported Governor Kristi Noem’s effort to further expand broadband internet into underserved areas throughout South Dakota and to provide state assistance to a privately owned railroad to improve service west of the Missouri River.

“We will enable people to live where they want to live and work anywhere on the planet,” John Wiik said about the internet program.

SB 34 calls for $75 million of state funding for 50-50 grants with companies that provide broadband service. The governor plans to also tap $25 million of federal COVID-19 aid.

Jessica Castleberry explained the need for SB 93 that grant $20 million of state funds in support of federal aid to Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern railroad for its line between Fort Pierre and Rapid City.

The internet and rail bills now head to the House.

“This is a huge deal,” Lee Schoenbeck said about the rail rehabilitation project. He called it “the third leg of three transformational things” that lawmakers did Wednesday.

The House of Representatives gave final legislative approval 52-17 to SB 171 that dedicates $50 million of state funds for the new Freedom scholarships to help needy South Dakotans attend South Dakota universities. Noem committed state government in December to the $200 million drive.