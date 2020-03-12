Senate agrees with House on changing project-permitting process for South Dakota counties

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation on how county governments decide whether projects get construction permits is on the way to South Dakota’s governor for her decision whether it becomes state law.

The state Senate voted 21-7 Wednesday for final approval of the House version of SB 157.

Governor Kristi Noem spoke at both committee hearings on the bill.

The House made a key change.

The legislation now says a permit decision must be made by a majority of the local board’s members.

The governor wanted a lower standard of a majority of members present and voting.

County governments would still have the power to set zoning regulations.

Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids made a brief statement asking senators to adopt the House version. No one else spoke.

Here’s how senators voted Wednesday:

Yes — Rocky Blare, R-Ideal. Jim Bolin, R-Canton. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City. Helen Duhamel, R-Rapid City. Bob Ewing, R-Spearfish. Brock Greenfield, R-Clark. Joshua Klumb, R-Mount Vernon. Jack Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls. John Lake, R-Gettysburg. Kris Langer, R-Dell Rapids. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen. Art Rusch, R-Vermillion. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown. Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland. V.J. Smith, R-Brookings. Deb Soholt, R-Sioux Falls. Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls. Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford. Margaret Sutton, R-Sioux Falls. Jordan Youngberg, R-Wentworth.

No — Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton. Jeff Monroe, R-Pierre. Ernie Otten, R-Tea. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs. Susan Wismer, D-Britton.

Excused — Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls. Troy Heinert, D-Mission. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls. Jeff Partridge, R-Rapid City. Jim White, R-Huron. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City.