Sen. Otten wants another special license plate, and S.D. park discounts for people older than 65

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker from the Sioux Falls area has introduced two proposals that seem likely to stir discussion at the South Dakota Capitol this winter.

Senator Ernie Otten, a Republican from Tea, wants the Legislature to consider SB 52.

It would let people for an extra $50 per vehicle put a facsimile of the South Dakota state seal on the license plates of their vehicles.

Otten chairs the Senate Transportation Committee.

The lead House sponsor is Representative Bob Mills, a Volga Republican who chairs the House Transportation Committee.

The state-seal plate would join a list of other specialty and personalized plates allowed under South Dakota law.

Otten also wants discussion of SB 53.

Its intent is to allow South Dakota residents who are senior citizens to use state campgrounds and recreation areas at a 10 percent discounted price.

The discounts would apply to South Dakotans who are over the age of 65.

The legislation says they “may” receive the reduced price for a camping fee or electrical service fee.

The state Department of Game, Fish and Parks “shall” issue a special park entrance license to any South Dakotan who qualifies for discounted admission, according to the legislation.

The discount comes in the wake of the state Division of Parks and Recreation raising entrance and camping fees for 2020.

The lead House sponsor is Representative Herman Otten, a Republican from Lennox.