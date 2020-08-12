Security fence will be built around S.D. governor’s residence

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A 2019 project has been revived to put a security fence around the South Dakota governor’s residence.

“We expect this to be done this fall,” Maggie Seidel said. She is a senior adviser to Governor Kristi Noem.

“The governor’s security team believes it is critical,” Seidel told KELOLAND News.

A $400,000 project was proposed last year and Stanley Design Group, a contractor from Rapid City, was paid $35,545.25 for the plan.

Seidel said Wednesday that plan would be used.

She confirmed that a private fundraising has been under way, in addition to the federal security-grant, but said the amounts and sources wouldn’t be publicly released.

“There isn’t a target,” Seidel said.

The residence was built in the mid-2000s during the administration of Governor Mike Rounds, using mostly private donations. It replaced a smaller WPA-era home that was sold to a private buyer.

There was a minor controversy during the administration of the late Gov. George S. Mickelson when his wife, Linda, had a berm built for privacy on the south lawn of the former residence. He died in the 1993 state airplane crash.

Seidel said Noem’s chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, briefed legislators about the new plan Wednesday morning.

The residence is on the east side of Capitol Lake and has a direct view of the South Dakota Capitol.

A small area near the sidewalk at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Washington Avenue is paved with bricks bearing the names of many of the original private givers.

A statue of Rounds, with shotgun in hand and hunting dog beside him, is at the same corner as part of the Trail of Governors that displays the likenesses of past chief executives throughout Pierre’s business and government areas.