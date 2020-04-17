Secretary says South Dakota can now deal with all of the Spyglass gas wells of Harding County

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several new laws mean the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources can start closing natural-gas wells in northwestern South Dakota that were essentially abandoned by their owner, even though they still worked.

Low gas prices drove out Spyglass Cedar Creek and the men behind the Texas-based company. When the state Board of Minerals and Environment couldn’t find a practical way to force them to take responsibility, despite years of trying, Governor Kristi Noem and her new department secretary took the matter to the Legislature this year.

Secretary Hunter Roberts told the state board Thursday that a full solution is about to be launched on all 40 wells, rather than picking some as priorities over others.

Roberts, who was appointed by Governor Noem last year to head the department after Steve Pirner retired, said it wasn’t difficult convincing lawmakers once there was a new plan.

One piece was HB 1026 that allowed a bond posted by an oil or gas well operator who failed to perform to be shifted to environmental cleanup or remediation.

Its passage meant a $130,000 bond posted for an oil well being drilled near Wasta — the project essentially shut itself in, when the bit busted off in the hole long before any possible oil might be reached –could be put toward the Spyglass wells.

The other bill, SB 17, was an outright appropriation of $727,700 for plugging oil and gas wells. Combined with the remainder of the bond that Spyglass had posted, the department now has the funding that staff say can get the work done.

“Those two bills were well received,” Roberts told the board.

Said chairman Rex Hagg of Rapid City, a lawyer and a former legislator, “It takes care of some issues that we helped cure and provided stumbling blocks for us.”

Board member Doyle Karpan of Jefferson asked whether the Quartz well site near Wasta needed to be monitored for the possibility of mixing between two aquifers with very different qualities of water.

Roberts replied that “there’s nothing technically feasible that we could do” to remediate the Wasta site.

Added Mike Lees, head of the department’s mining and minerals office, “It wouldn’t do any good to put in a monitoring well at that site.”

Lees further noted, “There’s no way to plug it any better than they did.”

Hagg asked if there is a way to check on the potential migration of water between aquifers. Lees replied that the rate of groundwater flow in that area is low, to the point that migration over 50 years would be an estimated 1,000 feet. The nearest drinking-water well in the Inyan Kara formation is five miles away. Lees called the situation “a non-issue.”

Board member Daryl Englund of Brookings asked when work would start on the Spyglass wells. Roberts said Lees was preparing a bid package. “We’re moving forward quite quickly with remediating at least some of the sites,” Roberts said.

Lees said earlier approaches were based on having small amounts of money and therefore were for the highest priority wells, but the legislation gives money to plug everything. “Everything is on the table now as far as we have funds to plug,” Lees said.

Hagg said getting them done “will be beneficial for all of us” and said the board had been frustrated by Spyglass in the past.

Robert called it “a good inexpensive learning experience” and said he was looking forward to moving past Spyglass.