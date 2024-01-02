PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Election workers in South Dakota would be specifically protected under a measure that state lawmakers will consider this year.

Secretary of State Monae Johnson made the request. Her office oversees election procedures statewide, while county auditors run the elections.

SB20 says, “Any person who, directly or indirectly, utters or addresses any threat or intimidation to an election official or election worker with the intent to improperly influence an election is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.”

A Class 1 misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

The Senate State Affairs Committee will schedule a public hearing on the proposal. The Legislature opens the 2024 session at noon CT on Tuesday, January 9.

The legislation contains an emergency provision so that it would go into effect immediately after passage and receipt of the governor’s signature. Normally state laws take effect on July 1 in South Dakota. The 2024 statewide primary elections are scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, and absentee voting begins April 19.

The proposal comes amid a recent rise in voter groups, such as formation of South Dakota Canvassing Group, which describes itself as “a volunteer organization working for Free, Fair, Transparent and Secure elections, now and for future generations.”

Four other measures from the secretary of state were pre-filed with the Legislature:

SB17 would modify residency requirements for voter registration.

SB18 would allow South Dakota’s secretary of state to share information from the statewide voter registration file with other states and territories to identify any duplicate registrations.

SB19 would rescind rulemaking authority pertaining to the process for publishing required voter registration numbers.

SB21 would rescind rule-making authority for the annual report of the number of voters removed from a county’s voter registration list.