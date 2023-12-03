PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A decades-old state law requires South Dakota’s governor “prepare and submit a budget report to the Legislature” no later than “the first Tuesday after the first Monday of December” and says she may do so in person.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem plans to follow that tradition on Tuesday afternoon, when she is scheduled to deliver her revenue and spending recommendations in a 1 p.m. CT speech to a joint assembly of representatives and senators in the House chamber.

As of Sunday morning, however, the governor’s office hadn’t answered a KELOLAND News question about whether she plans a briefing for news reporters about her proposals. For decades, Noem as well as previous South Dakota governors held media briefings as part of the annual budget presentations. The question was sent Tuesday to the governor’s communications director, Ian Fury, and several other administration officials, and was resent Thursday, but there’s been no response.

One of Noem’s “four pillars of protection” that her campaign promoted when she ran for election in 2018 was “making the government open and honest.” However, during her first week in office, she broke from tradition of three previous governors and stopped issuing the weekly News Tips that included listings of the governor’s schedule of public appearances. Last year, she stopped holding weekly news conferences during the legislative session, breaking from another long-time practice.

Her office hasn’t responded to a KELOLAND News question, also sent Tuesday and resent Thursday, about whether she plans to hold news conferences during the 2024 session, which opens January 9.

Noem’s recent public comments instead have been on national and international matters. Her office issued a statement in the past week offering to testify to Congress about anti-China legislation and she was on the Fox television network criticizing Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris for not taking a position about the China-based TikTok app.

Noem, who was listed in a recent New York Times story as a possible vice presidential choice for former U.S. President Donald Trump, issued a statement from her campaign office last week calling for an end to Republican presidential debates, announcing that she was starting a petition drive “to end the charade.” It called for Republicans to unite behind Trump “and start focusing our efforts on BEATING Joe Biden and the socialist Left in 2024.” She was the featured speaker Friday at the Ohio Republican Party annual dinner.

Noem somewhat addressed state government’s budget in an October 27 weekly column on October 27 that called attention to the fact that “51 of the 105 members of our legislature have only been serving since 2020…These legislators are used to having huge revenues and surpluses to spend on whatever they want. They have not had to do what more and more families across America are having to do – stick to a tight budget.”

The 18 senators and representatives on the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee oversee state government’s budget. They will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. CT, ahead of the governor’s speech. The revenue estimates that the panel set in February have largely held true since the 2024 spending year began July 1. An Appropriations subcommittee essentially split the differences between the separate estimates from the governor’s Bureau of Finance and Management and the Legislature’s professional fiscal staff members in the Legislative Research Council.

The committee’s co-chairs are Republican Senator Jean Hunhoff, whose 23 years of service so far make Hunhoff the Legislature’s longest-serving current member, and Republican Representative Mike Derby, whose nine years are equal to the time that Noem was a legislator and governor.

Many others on the committee are Republican legislative veterans such as Jim Bolin (15 years), Ryan Maher (15 years), Ernie Otten (11 years), Dean Wink, (11 years), John Wiik (nine years), Larry Zikmund (nine years), Chris Karr (seven years), Jack Kolbeck (seven years) and John Mills (seven years).

None has a reputation as a big spender. To the contrary, Karr led the effort in the 2023 session to reduce the state sales and use tax rate to 4.2% from 4.5%, with Maher as the measure’s lead Senate sponsor. Noem had wanted to instead repeal the state sales and use tax on most food items, an idea that she had featured in her 2022 re-election campaign, but the Legislature backed Karr’s bill. Lawmakers took a cautious approach to Karr’s proposal, amending it so it expires on June 30, 2027. Karr plans to ask the Legislature to make the cut permanent, an approach that Noem now supports.

Another member of the Appropriations Committee is Tony Venhuizen, a first-term lawmaker who arguably has deeper experience in state government than Noem. Venhuizen previously spent more than a decade in top executive branch positions, including four-plus years as chief of staff for Noem’s predecessor, Governor Dennis Daugaard, and time in Noem’s administration as a senior advisor and as her chief of staff.

One thing that can be expected Tuesday is that Governor Noem will recommend how the last $105 million of federal COVID-19 relief should be spent. Her budget director, state Finance and Management Commissioner Jim Terwilliger, told the Appropriations Committee during a mid-November meeting that she would lay out the plan in her December 5 speech. He provided no details.