PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters might face two choices whether to legalize recreational marijuana on next year’s general election ballot.

But the second initiated measure’s sponsor, Emmett Reistroffer of Rapid City, says he can’t answer questions until next week about his proposal and how the two are different.

State Attorney General Marty Jackley on Friday released a draft of his official explanation of Reistroffer’s proposal. The public can offer suggestions regarding the attorney general’s draft explanation through the close of business on Monday, November 27.

Jackley has already released the final version of his official explanation of a proposed initiated measure from Matthew Schweich and Quincy Hazen that would legalize the recreational use, possession and distribution of marijuana.

Each initiated measure would require 17,509 valid petition signatures from registered South Dakota voters to qualify for the 2024 general election ballot. The deadline to submit the signatures to the South Dakota Secretary of State is May 7, 2024.

South Dakota voters in 2020 approved an initiated measure legalizing medical marijuana use. They also approved a constitutional amendment in 2020 that would have legalized recreational marijuana. The result was 225,260 in favor of the constitutional amendment and 190,477 against. But the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that the proposed amendment improperly contained more than one subject and declared it invalid.

South Dakota voters turned down a recreational marijuana initiative in the 2022 general election. The result was 163,584 in favor and 183,379 against.