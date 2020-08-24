Search opens for new head of S.D. Indian ed

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Office of Indian Education is seeking a new director.

Juliana White Bull-Taken Alive has left for “another position in education,” according to Andrea Gaede. The information specialist for the state Department of Tribal Relations didn’t say where but offered that the departure went “amicably.”

White Bull-Taken Alive, who lives at Little Eagle and is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, started in the state post in May 2019.

She holds an associate of arts degree from Sitting Bull College, a bachelor’s degree from University of Mary and a master’s degree from Northern State University. She is a past president of the McLaughlin school district’s board and has been professionally involved for two decades in K-12 education.

The state office has an advisory council, whose members issued a six-page summary of recommendations last December.

As part of the new administration, Governor Kristi Noem in January 2019 had shifted the office to the Department of Tribal Relations, where it operates under Secretary David Flute. It previously was part of the state Department of Education.

The advisory council at its July 17 meeting voted 13-0, with four abstentions, to move the office back to the Department of Education, according to the draft meeting minutes. There wasn’t a tape recording made.

The minutes didn’t mention White Bull-Taken Alive planning to leave the office.

“The governor does not intend to move the Office of Indian Education,” Gaede said Monday.

“The role of the Indian education director is that of a liaison between the tribes and education services. Housing the office in the Department of Tribal Relations ensures that Indian education is well connected in tribal discussions, shares educational resources, and advocates for Native American students and their needs,” she continued.

Neither Flute nor state Education Secretary Ben Jones were immediately available to answer questions for this story.

“(We) don’t comment on specific individual employment details,” said Ian Fury, a spokesman for the governor.

The office was still listed Monday as part of the Department of Tribal Relations. The office recently oversaw the annual statewide Indian education summit that for the first time because of COVID-19, was held virtually over a series of weeks.

Since White Bull-Taken Alive started, the office also began other initiatives, such as the Wookiye project.

Then-Governor Mike Rounds re-established the office after he was elected in 2002. The office would later become enmeshed in widespread misuse of federal GEAR UP program funds that were meant to help students from lower-income households be aware of post-secondary education possibilities.

The scandal led to the closure of Mid-Central Educational Cooperative in Platte, the admission of guilt to one count of falsifying evidence by former director Dan Guericke, the shotgun deaths of Scott and Nicole Westerhuis who worked for the co-op and their four children, the resignations of several members on the state Board of Education, and the eventual move of the program’s oversight to Black Hills State University. Two others charged with felony crimes were found not-guilty.

Noem, seeking a fresh start, appointed Flute as secretary — he is a past chairman of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe — and moved the Indian education office under his department. Her administration has attempted to have a better relationship with tribal governments, such as dealing with methamphetamine.

But she also met resistance from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the Oglala Sioux Tribe this spring and summer, as tribal leaders tried to protect people against COVID-19 through traffic checkpoints on several state and federal highways at the borders of the reservations.

Noem meanwhile has marketed South Dakota nationally as a state where businesses weren’t required to close.

The state Department of Transportation put up message boards along some state and federal highways entering the two reservations and the state Department of Tourism issued advisories in advance of the Sturgis motorcycle rally that wrapped up earlier this month.

Noem recently declined an invitation from the Legislature’s State-Tribal Relations Committee to discuss checkpoints.