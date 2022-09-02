PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Mark Vargo didn’t have a lot of time to prepare when the governor appointed the Pennington County state’s attorney to replace Jason Ravnsborg as South Dakota attorney general on June 28.

One of the first things Vargo did as the new interim AG was get rid of the top two men Ravnsborg had brought with him to the office, chief of staff Tim Bormann and state Division of Criminal Investigation director David Natvig.

Bormann also served as spokesman for the AG’s office. Vargo temporarily turned to Tony Mangan, who already was doing double duty as a public information officer for the state Department of Public Safety and as a spokesman for the governor.

That lasted until about 10 days ago. Vargo brought aboard Stewart Huntington, a longtime reporter and editor at a variety of news organizations, to be his official spokesman.

Most recently, Huntington was based in the Minneapolis area while working as a contract reporter for Indian Country Today with a focus on national stories.

Prior stops in South Dakota included five years at KOTA-TV in Rapid City, four-plus years as founder and CEO of an internet startup, and 10 years as publisher of the Black Hills Pioneer newspaper based in Spearfish. He previously worked two years as managing editor at a Kansas newspaper and 10 years in various newsroom roles at the San Francisco Examiner.

Huntington hit the ground running in his new role. So far he’s issued a half-dozen news releases and findings regarding shootings by law enforcement officers. He said Vargo called him. He’s taken an apartment in Pierre.

“The line on my Linkedin page, ‘Keep handy your moral compass,’ applies equally, everywhere,” Huntington told KELOLAND News the other day.

The new job pays $71,000 per year. Vargo’s time has a definite end date — January 6, 2023 — when Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley returns to the office and Vargo goes back to his elected job as Pennington County state’s attorney. What happens then?

“I have not spoken with Mr. Jackely on this topic,” Huntington said.