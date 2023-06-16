PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After finishing in the red last year, the public pension system for public employees of state and local governments, public schools and other government units in South Dakota is doing somewhat better in 2023.

South Dakota Retirement System earnings were up 3.67% through May, according to the state Investment Office. The system uses a fiscal year that ends June 30.

The capital-market benchmark meanwhile was up more than 6%.

Looking back to fiscal 2022, SDRS investments lost 0.69%, falling to $14.112 billion from $14.619 billion. That compared to a benchmark that lost 13%.

In fiscal 2021, SDRS gained 22%, rising to $14.619 billion from $12.287 billion. The benchmark gained nearly 28%.

The current returns were reported Wednesday to the South Dakota Retirement System’s board of trustees. The system is financially built on an assumed annual 6.5% rate of return.

The board will have four new members at its next meeting in August.

Hank Prim of Pierre, a training administrator for the state Division of Criminal Investigation, won the public safety seat. He succeeds James Johns of Rapid City, the board’s current chair.

Wes Tschetter of Brookings, a past South Dakota State University vice president, won the retiree seat. He succeeds Mark Barnett of Pierre, a retired circuit judge. Barnett is resigning after two years because he rejoined the state Attorney General office this year.

Dave Smith of Sturgis, where he is city director of planning, won the municipal government employee seat. He succeeds Karl Alberts of Aberdeen, a long-time city finance director.

The board appointed Onida mayor LaJena Gruis to the seat for local government elected officials because no one ran as a candidate. She succeeds Mark Vilhauer, a Watertown city council member.

Two other trustees weren’t challenged for re-election: Mark Salter, a South Dakota Supreme Court justice from Sioux Falls, to the judges, justices and magistrates seat; and Myron Johnson of Watertown to the county commissioners seat.

Voter participation was low in the various elections. The retirees contest drew 27%, while the other two contests drew less than 10%. Said Johns, “The turnout for our elections again was disappointing.”

The system represents more than 97,000 members, including more than 41,000 employees of 503 participating government entities and more than 32,000 retirees receiving benefits.