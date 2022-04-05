PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Retirement System is overweight in oil and bank stocks. That’s turned out well, given what’s been happening lately in the world economy, according to state investment officer Matt Clark.

Clark told SDRS trustees on Tuesday the return through March 31 was about 3.5% for the current fiscal year that began July 1, 2021.

That sounded small, until he pointed out the global benchmark was zero.

“Fortunately, this year we’re outperforming the benchmark,” he said.

SDRS investments finished last year up 22% on June 30, with more than $14.6 billion in assets and the system at 106% funding.

The system represents state government employees, along with employees of many public-school systems, county and municipal governments, and special districts.

U.S. interest rates are rising, and Clark described U.S. inflation as “a huge problem” for bond investors. The effects, he said, are that stock prices are “flattish a little bit” and bond prices have been hurt.

Clark said the system still has a large cash holding, keeping SDRS in position to buy when prices drop more.

International markets already were down before Russia launched a military attack upon Ukraine and the month-plus of war has made the situation worse, he said.

The war in Ukraine hasn’t affected the U.S. investment market much, according to Clark. He said the U.S. market has felt effects from the Federal Reserve tightening the money supply and raising interest rates. If the Ukraine war drags on, it will further hurt markets, he said.