PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A company that wants to lay a carbon-dioxide pipeline throughout parts of eastern South Dakota will pay up to $592,500 for state regulators to consider its application.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved the amount Friday for Ames, Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions Carbon Transport Ltd.

State Treasurer Josh Haeder wasn’t available to participate. He is joining chairman Chris Nelson and commissioner Gary Hanson on the docket, after commissioner Kristie Fiegen recused herself.

No one from the company was available at the meeting to answer a question from Nelson. “We will have to deal with that in another manner,” he said.

Nelson declined to publicly say what the question was. He said it would be asked in letter format.

SCS Carbon Transport plans the system in South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. The pipeline would carry CO2 to a storage location in North Dakota.

The South Dakota portion would run 469 miles and gather carbon dioxide from seven ethanol plans in the state, with pump stations in Kingsbury, Minnehaha, McPherson and Spink counties. The estimated cost for the South Dakota portion is $785 million.

The South Dakota commission has ordered five public-input meetings as an initial step in considering the application.

The purpose of the meetings is to hear public comments regarding the permit application and the proposed project.

Tuesday, March 22, 5:30 p.m. CT

Sully Buttes High School Gymnasium, 500 S. 8th Street, Onida

Wednesday, March 23, 5:30 p.m. CT

Washington Room, Ramkota Conference Center, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls

Thursday, March 24, Noon CT

De Smet Event Center, 705 Wilder Lane, De Smet

Thursday, March 24, 5:30 p.m. CT

Redfield School Auditorium, 111 E. 6th Avenue, Redfield

Friday, March 25, Noon CT

Northern Room, Ramkota Hotel, 1400 8th Avenue Northwest, Aberdeen

Copies of the application are available at the commission office at the state Capitol in Pierre, the commission website for the project and at county auditor offices in Beadle, Brown, Clark, Codington, Edmunds, Hamlin, Hyde, Hand, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, McPherson, Minnehaha, Miner, Spink, Sully and Turner counties.

The commission hasn’t yet scheduled an evidentiary hearing. Persons and governments seeking party status can apply at the public-input meetings or by contacting the commission or using the commission’s website. Applications for party status must be filed with the commission by 5 p.m. CT April 8, 2022.