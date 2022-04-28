PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The company seeking a state permit to build a carbon dioxide pipeline through eastern South Dakota hasn’t yet filed a final route plan. And that’s raised uncertainty for landowners along it who aren’t sure whether their properties are within the 10 miles distance that would allow them to intervene.

Attorney Brett Koenecke of Pierre, who represents Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, told state regulators on Thursday that he’s been pushing to get the final map. “It needs to be done,” Koenecke acknowledged.

SCS filed its application for a permit from the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission on February 7, 2022. The commission has one year to reach a decision on the permit unless the company seeks an extension. Two months later, on April 8, Koenecke filed a letter with the commission saying that the route might change. But the general map that he included was lacking specific details at the landowner level.

Commission chairman Chris Nelson told Koenecke on Thursday that such specific information is needed. “We’ve got to know what the route is to know what we’re permitting,” Nelson said.

Omaha, Nebraska, lawyer Brian Jorde represents many of the landowners along the route. Jorde filed a motion Thursday calling for the commission to keep the period open for landowners to intervene for 60 days after the commission receives the final map.

“We simply have no idea of what’s being permitted or what the request is,” Jorde told the commission. “The starting point is, what’s the route? We don’t know.”

The commission approved more than 300 interveners on April 14. Another 30 received approval Thursday. The commission’s staff was also directed to review the remainder who applied after April 22 through 8 a.m. Thursday.

The commission didn’t address Jorde’s motion, but chairman Nelson said he doesn’t want to allow any more interveners after the group currently being reviewed.

“This cannot go on indefinitely. It simply can’t, unless there is very, very good reason,” Nelson said.