SDHP still investigating reports of other vehicles harassing Pierre-area motorists

PIERRE, SD. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to look into a report from last week that suspect vehicles were attempting to force motorists in the Pierre – Fort Pierre area to stop.

State Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said the Highway Patrol was made aware of the situation through a social-media post.

“The investigation continues. The increased patrols continue,” Mangan told KELOLAND News Thursday.

The patrol warned motorists October 31 through Facebook and Twitter:

“South Dakota’s Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies have recently received reports about possible suspicious activity on highways in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area. Drivers involved reported vehicles trying to stop them by conducting such maneuvers as boxing in their vehicles, flashing their headlights and using their hazard lights.

“The Highway Patrol has increased patrols on the highways around the Pierre-Fort Pierre area and continue to investigate. Local law enforcement is also involved.

“Those who encounter anything suspicious on any South Dakota highway or road should immediately call 911. Drivers should not stop their vehicles or confront those involved. They should obtain the license plate number if possible, along with a description of the vehicle such as make and model.