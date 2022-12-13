PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department is rolling out a new strategic plan for dealing with zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species in 2023.

Department officials have put the 22-page draft out for the public to review.

Comments can be sent by U.S. mail to the Game, Fish and Parks Department, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre, SD, 57501 or emailed to the department at this link.

Include your name and address, and explain why you support, oppose or are neutral about the proposal.

Comments will be accepted through December 31 of this year.

Department officials discussed their approach last week with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission. They want a plan in place before the Legislature opens its 2023 session on January 10,