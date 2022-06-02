ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Every application for a South Dakota outdoors license will be done online starting in 2023, a state Game, Fish and Parks Department official said Thursday.

Licensing administrator Keith Fisk said the department handled about 263,000 applications in 2021 and 98% came across the internet.

Fisk told the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission that roughly 20% of the mail to the department somehow disappears. He said errors occur when GFP staff convert the mail applications into the system.

The department will offer ways to apply such as calling the department’s service or visiting 10 of the larger local offices spread throughout the state.

“We’re not just going to say, you don’t have a computer, you’re out of luck,” Fisk said.

Paper applications will still be printed so applicants can use them for information such as numbers and unit boundaries.

“We are excited to move that direction in 2023,” Fisk said.